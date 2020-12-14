Education minister to interact with teachers and answer their queries regarding Board Exams 2021 on Dec 17

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will discuss the upcoming board exams with teachers during a webinar on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Interested teachers can share their queries regarding upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams with the minister for this purpose.

Teachers can join the live session and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page.

“Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams.Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” Pokhriyal tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in a webinar on December 10, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said the dates for board exams, JEE and medical entrance test National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be declared well in advance in 2021 so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties. He, however, did not specify if a decision to postpone them had been taken. He also said the education ministry is monitoring the Covid-19 situation, which has disrupted the academic session. Issues such as whether there is a need to curtail the JEE (Main) syllabus can only be addressed based on how the pandemic situation turns out.