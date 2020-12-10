JEE, NEET, CBSE exams 2021 Live Updates: Education minister to hold Webinar on competitive, board exams shortly

#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar LIVE Updates: Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a webinar on Thursday at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams. Check latest updates here.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday hold a webinar at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive like JEE, NEET and CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can join the webinar and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.
“Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted on Thursday.
Follow Latest Updates here:
Students can open Twitter app or website and search @DrRPNishank to connect with the education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. At 10 am, the minister will be live. Students can comment on the video about their query or tweet using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on their own Twitter handle.
Students can interact with the education minister using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook.