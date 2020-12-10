JEE, NEET, CBSE exams 2021 Live Updates: Education minister to hold Webinar on competitive, board exams shortly

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday hold a webinar at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive like JEE, NEET and CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can join the webinar and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

“Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Follow Latest Updates here: