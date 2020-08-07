Sections
Home / Education / Education ministry, NCERT begins online essay competition on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’ theme, apply now

Education ministry, NCERT begins online essay competition on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’ theme, apply now

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in association with Mygov.in and NCERT is organising an essay competition for the school students as part of the Independence Day celebrations under the theme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in association with Mygov.in and NCERT is organising an essay competition for the school students as part of the Independence Day celebrations under the theme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’. The competition will be held online. The deadline to submit the essay is August 14 (till 11:59 pm)

School students at the secondary and senior secondary stages (classes 9 to 12) can participate. The theme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- Swatantra Bharat’ envisions the emergence of a robust and strong nation committed to the welfare of all.

Topics for Essay:

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Constitution and Democracy are the biggest enablers

India at 75: A Nation Marching towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat



Aatmanirbhar Bharat through Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Innovation thrives when there is Unity in Diversity

Digital India for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities on COVID-19 and Beyond

Aatmanirbhar Bharat - How can school children contribute to National Development?

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Overcoming Gender, Caste and Ethnic biases

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Making of a New India through Bio-diversity and Agricultural Prosperity

While I exercise my rights, I must not forget to undertake my duties to usher in an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

My physical fitness is my wealth that will build the Human Capital for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Conserve Blue to Go Green for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

 

Word Limits: 

For the Secondary Stage (Classes 9-10) the essay should be within 500 word limits while for the Higher Secondary Stage (Class 11 and 12) the essay should be within 800 word limit.

How to submit essay:

The participant should submit the write-up in PDF file format only. Visit the website www.mygov.in to submit the essay.

Click here to login

Format

Write-up text should be submitted in readable Font of Hindi/English. Font size should be 12 for English and 14 for Hindi. Line spacing should be 1.15 only. Entries must be in either in English or Hindi

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘If Rhea evades questions, she can be arrested’: Lawyer
Aug 07, 2020 18:28 IST
Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE
Aug 07, 2020 18:27 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 teaching and non-teaching vacancies notified
Aug 07, 2020 18:23 IST
US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 10.2%: Govt
Aug 07, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.