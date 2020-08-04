Sections
Home / Education / Education Ministry relaxes criteria for admission to B Architecture

Education Ministry relaxes criteria for admission to B Architecture

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams. (PTI file)

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.

“In view of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of Council of Architecture has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch Course for 2020-2021,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

“Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This mom from Patna parted from her 3-year-old son to prepare for UPSC, secures AIR-90 in first attempt
Aug 04, 2020 20:29 IST
Child sleep problems linked to impaired academic, psychosocial functioning
Aug 04, 2020 20:27 IST
Tweeple are rooting for this hilarious duo who matched on Tinder. See why
Aug 04, 2020 20:24 IST
Pune’s Covid cases cross 58k; eight PMC hospitals remain underutilised
Aug 04, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.