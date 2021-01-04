Educational institutions in Bihar ready to welcome students from January 4

A worker sanitizing class room at Christ Church Diocesan School in Patna after Bihar government announce schools and coaching institutes to open from 4 January 2021.( Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

After a break of around 10 months, private and government schools along with coaching centres in the state are all set to welcome students of Standard 9 to 12 for regular classes from Monday.

City-based school managements were seen on toes on Sunday to disinfect school premises and complete last-minute preparedness to ensure proper implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state education department.

Association of Independent Schools, Bihar, which coordinates with 890 private schools affiliated with CBSE and CISCE, assured that all private schools will rigorously follow Covid-19 safety guidelines after reopening.

CB Singh, president of the association, said, “We have asked all schools associated with us to constitute ‘Covid Care Committee’ in a bid to implement and monitor safety protocols. 50% students will be called on alternate basis and premises will be sanitised every day after classes. With consent of parents, several schools are mulling to conduct classes on holidays as well to compensate academic loss occurred due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

Ashfaque Iqbal, vice-principal of Bishop Scott Boys’ School, said, “For calling 50% students, we have classified them into east and west region to facilitate better transport facility. We have made alternate seating arrangements in classrooms for maintaining social distancing. We also conducted mock drill today for training our security personnel about thermal screening and hand sanitisation at entrance without any physical contact. We will conduct classes from 9.30 am to 1pm.”

Meanwhile, government schools have also sanitised the premises to welcome students.

Meena Kumari, principal of Bankipore Girls’ High School, said, “Classrooms have been sanitised. Circles have been marked on floors for of practical classroom for keeping 6 feet distance. Students will have to bring consent letter from their guardians for attending classes. Two masks will be provided to each student at entrance gate.”

Divya Rani, a student of Class 10, said, “I am excited to go to school as I was extremely bored at home without my friends. I feel more comfortable in classroom learning than online classes.”

Majority of parents have welcomed the decision considering board exams. Kumkum Jha, whose son studies in Class 9, said, “I have kept additional face masks and hand sanitizer bottle in my ward’s school bag. He has been counselled for not sharing lunch or stationary with classmates.”

On December 18, Bihar education department allowed the educational institutions to reopen for senior students following SOPs.

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of education department, said, “We will hold a review meeting on January 18 to assess the outcome of reopening of schools for higher classes and decision for resuming junior classes will be taken afterwards.”

Colleges set to conduct offline classes

Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College and BN College are also set to conduct regular classes of specific departments from Monday.