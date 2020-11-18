Educational institutions to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Jaipur

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The state home department on November 1 had issued an order saying that educational institutions would remain closed till November 16.

The department on Tuesday issued the order extending the closure of the institutions till November 30.

Home Secretary NL Meena issued the order to this effect.