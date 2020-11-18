Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Educational institutions to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan

Educational institutions to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Jaipur

(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The state home department on November 1 had issued an order saying that educational institutions would remain closed till November 16.

The department on Tuesday issued the order extending the closure of the institutions till November 30.

Home Secretary NL Meena issued the order to this effect.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Nov 18, 2020 10:41 IST
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Nov 18, 2020 09:19 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
Nov 18, 2020 10:26 IST

latest news

Widow’s in-laws chop her nose and tongue for refusing to marry relative
Nov 18, 2020 10:43 IST
PM Modi condoles death of 10 killed in road accident in Gujarat
Nov 18, 2020 10:47 IST
Arpita, Aayush Sharma celebrate anniversary with pics, sweet posts
Nov 18, 2020 10:39 IST
BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download
Nov 18, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.