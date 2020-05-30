Sections
Educational, training institutions to remain closed in J-K till June 15

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Srinagar

Representational image. (HT file)

All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till June 15 as part of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government.

A total of 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory on Friday taking the total number of patients to 2,164 in the Union Territory.

