Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Engineer from Hyderabad wins World Quizzing Championship

Engineer from Hyderabad wins World Quizzing Championship

A 43-year-old engineer from Hyderabad has won the prestigious World Quizzing Championship 2020, an annual international competition, which saw the participation of 668 quizzers from across the world.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

World Quizzing Championship

A 43-year-old engineer from Hyderabad has won the prestigious World Quizzing Championship 2020, an annual international competition, which saw the participation of 668 quizzers from across the world.

Ravikant Avva, who graduated from IIT-Madras and IIM- Ahmedabad and presently working for a multinational company in Singapore, bagged the top honours recently, his father and retired IAS officer A P V N Sarma told PTI.

The championship, conducted by the International Quizzing Association (IQA), this year was an intense two-hour test of general knowledge and current affairs with 240 questions across eight categories, including sciences, history, sports, art and culture.

Avva won by securing a total score of 159, Sarma, adviser to the Governor of Telangana, said.

Avva has been active in quizzing for the last 25 years, including topping the WQC standings in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and 2019, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
by Jayashree Nandi

latest news

Longest Arctic sailing season tops off a year of climate disasters
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Donald Trump’s legal campaign ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani
by Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Invest in a tartan jacket this party month
by Manish Mishra
Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.