Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Engineers Day 2020: Union Education Minister pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary

Engineers Day 2020: Union Education Minister pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also urged people to remember the innovations done by the Indian engineers on this day.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (ANI)

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday paid tribute to the father of Indian engineering Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya on his 159th birth anniversary.

To honour him, India celebrates Engineers’ Day on September 15 each year.

“Salute to him on the Engineer Day, the birth anniversary of the great engineer and diplomat ‘Bharat Ratna’ of modern India, Shri M Visvesvaraya. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all engineers who have made invaluable contributions in the progress of the country,” he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Nishank also urged people to remember the innovations done by the Indian engineers on this day.



“Mokshagundam Visvesvaray was a prolific engineer, educationist and statesman of the 20th century. His birth anniversary, Sep 15, is celebrated as Engineer’s Day. Let’s commemorate the innovations and great work of our engineers on this Engineer’s Day,” he tweeted.

The Union Minister also shared lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Indian engineers and tweeted, “From Make in India to Digital India, India’s engineers have a pivotal role in realizing the aspirations of India-- Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi.”

Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya was a world-renowned civil engineer and is considered of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Sep 15, 2020 10:07 IST
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST
LIVE: Congress MP questions air ban on Kunal Kamra and warning for media
Sep 15, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

Naseeruddin Shah names favourite current cricketer, it’s not Kohli or Rohit
Sep 15, 2020 11:59 IST
Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi dies of Covid-19 in Gurugram hospital
Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST
Clips shows water-filled balloon bursting in slow motion, wows netizens
Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST
Covid-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing
Sep 15, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.