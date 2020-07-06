Sections
Home / Education / Establish sainik school in Chambal: MP CM to defence minister

Establish sainik school in Chambal: MP CM to defence minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the demand after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, a public relation department official said.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file )

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought the setting up of a ‘sainik school’ in Bhind-Morena district in the state’s Chambal region where almost every household as someone in the military.

He made the demand after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, a public relation department official said.

The official said that Chouhan, as CM in 2017, had allotted 334 hectares of land for setting up a defence ministry institute, as well as a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and in lieu of this the then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised a sainik school for the Chambal area.

He said the CM apprised the defence minister that land for the school has already been identified.



Chouhan told Singh youth from the region join the military in large numbers and a sainik school will help them become not just soldiers but also officers, the official added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Establish sainik school in Chambal: MP CM to defence minister
Jul 06, 2020 15:59 IST
‘India’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 6.37 percent’: Ministry of Health
Jul 06, 2020 16:02 IST
No unilateral change to status quo, agree India-China: 10 points
Jul 06, 2020 15:59 IST
One killed, 3 injured in firing between two Nihang groups over possession of dera in Punjab’s Baba Bakala town
Jul 06, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.