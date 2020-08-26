Sections
Home / Education / Except final semester, other exams cancelled: Tamil Nadu CM

Except final semester, other exams cancelled: Tamil Nadu CM

Except the final semester exams, students who have paid fee for subjects related to other semesters and waiting for exams shall be exempted from taking the examinations and they would be awarded marks, he said.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)

Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Except the final semester exams, students who have paid fee for subjects related to other semesters and waiting for exams shall be exempted from taking the examinations and they would be awarded marks, he said.

Accepting the request of students considering their welfare and as per the recommendations of a high level committee, the decision has been taken, Palaniswami said in a statement.

Also, the move is in sync with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education, he noted.



Palaniswami said he has directed the Higher Education Department to issue a detailed Government Order on the matter.

UG students in their first and second year pursuing polytechnic, arts and science and those in first, second and third year of their engineering courses were exempted from writing their semester exams and allowed to move on to the next academic year by Palaniswami on July 23.

Similarly, first year postgraduate students of arts, science and engineering streams and first and second year MCA students were also given the exemption and allowed to advance to the next year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jai Ram dedicates development projects worth ₹170 crore for Chintpurni assembly segment
Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST
MP govt to use drones to assess disaster impact and development work
Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST
Winning Olympic medal will remain the ultimate goal: Rani Rampal
Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST
Sharman Joshi chases a shocking truth in Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai: The least of these, streaming on ShemarooMe Box Office
Aug 26, 2020 17:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.