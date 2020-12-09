Sections
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: 60 Management Trainee vacancies notified

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at eximbankindia.in on or before December 31, 2020.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: India ExIm Bank has released an official notification for the recruitment of management trainee’s on its official website. The online registration process will begin on December 19, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at eximbankindia.in on or before December 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, out of which, 27 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

“Candidates should possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank. Candidates who are appearing for Graduate/Post Graduate examination in the year 2021, should also possess essential academic qualification as mentioned above for each position with minimum 60% marks respectively at the time of interview or joining the Bank, but not later than September 30, 2021,” reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600, while the r SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

