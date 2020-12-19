Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 60 Management Trainee vacancies, earn Rs 40K stipend

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 60 Management Trainee vacancies, earn Rs 40K stipend

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: The online application process for India Exim Bank will begin from Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: The online application process for India Exim Bank will begin from Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, out of which, 27 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

EXIM Bank Recruitment: Education Qualification

Candidates must possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank. Candidates who are appearing for Graduate/Post Graduate examination in the year 2021, should also possess essential academic qualification as mentioned above for each position with minimum 60% marks respectively at the time of interview or joining the Bank, but not later than September 30, 2021.

EXIM Bank Recruitment: Application fee

General, EWS and OBC category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

Pay Scale: Rs 40,000 monthly stipend

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Direct link to apply online

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Srinagar records 2nd coldest December night of decade as intense cold wave sweeps J-K
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 60 Management Trainee vacancies, earn Rs 40K stipend
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Aditya Narayan writes poem for wife Shweta on Srinagar honeymoon
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.