Extend time limit for research, fellowship projects by 6 months: MP Guv to UGC

Secretary to Governor Manohar Dubey said that research projects, fellowship, chair and other developmental programmes are being run in various universities of the state from the grant provided by the UGC.

Updated: May 10, 2020 08:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Bhopal

UGC Office (HT File)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has asked University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend time limit of all the sponsored research and fellowship projects by six months as COVID-19 lockdown has affected activities in the varsities.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has affected activities of universities. In such circumstances, to follow the determined time limitation of the utilisation certificate of the sponsored projects is not justified. The commission should extend its time limit of all sponsored projects for six months,” Tandon said in a statement.

The Governor has asked the UGC to give necessary instruction pertaining to this to all the universities.



