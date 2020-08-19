Fake appointment letter issued on letter head of RBI by a private agency: PIB

Sections
A fake certificate of appointment by a private agency has been issued on a letter head of Reserve Bank of India, a fact check team of Press Information Bureau stated in a tweet, on Wednesday.

Attaching a photo of the fake appointment letter issued to a person in Saharsa, Bihar, the PIB fact check team wrote,“A certificate of appointment by a private agency is issued on letter head of Reserve Bank of India #PIBFactCheck: The certificate is #Fake. @RBI does not issue such appointment certificates nor does it authorize others to issue certificates under its letterhead.”

The appointment letter reads, “Certificate of Appointment. As customer service point, digital world CSP Private Limited is pleased to appoint (name) as on customer service point for offering banking services of State Bank of India through Digital World CSP pvt Ltd Kiosk Bank. VLE Code: 1A74P7854 Rampur, Saharsa, Bihar.”

Earlier this month, a fake notice of recruitment against 5285 vacancies in Indian Railway was advertised by a private agency. The ministry of railway later tweeted from its official handle saying, “Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above-named agency”



People are advised to rely only on the official website for updates.

