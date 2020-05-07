Final decision on Maharashtra university exams to be announced on Friday: Minister Uday Samant

Calming nerves of lakhs of students, the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Thursday evening tweeted that a final decision on the status of university examinations will be announced on Friday, at 1pm.

This statement comes almost a month after Samant formed an expert committee including vice chancellors of state universities, directors of state common entrance test (CET) cell and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) as well as other experts, to come up with a concrete plan for the current and next academic year.

“A committee of vice chancellors presented their report to the government today. The same was discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the examination dates for higher and technical education will be declared on Friday at 1pm,” said a statement by Samant.

Last month, Uday Samant conducted virtual interactions with heads of all state universities as well as the directors of DTE and CET Cell along with the state principal secretary, urging all to come up with constructive steps to conduct exams for the current academic year as well as structure the 2020-21 academic year. An expert committee was formed in order to file a report on the same.

“Before any plans are drawn or executed, the state government first needs to temporarily tweak statutes of the Maharashtra State Public Universities Act, 2015, so that the changes are applicable to the entire 2020-21 batch and are discontinued thereafter. State government needs to pass a temporary ordinance in this matter,” said T A Shiware, chairman of the Mumbai Association of Non Government Colleges.

According to the association, state higher education institutes can not start their next academic year before September-October 2020.

“If the lockdown is lifted by May-end, colleges still have the month of June to conduct exams and announce results in the same month while the university can conduct final year exams in July and ensure results are out by August. Online exams will not be feasible for several students studying in the rural parts of the state,” highlights a letter sent by the association to the heads of state education department as well as minister of state.

In case the current lockdown situation is extended till June 30, the association suggests that all students be promoted based on their performance in the previous semester. “Several state governments are preparing plans but we suggest that Maharashtra take into consideration the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) before taking a final call,” added Shiware.