Final year students to give exam, all other varsity students in Maharashtra to be promoted: Uday Samant

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (HT file)

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Friday said that all university students in the state except final year students will be promoted to the next level. Only final year students will give exams between July 1 and 30, unless lockdown is extended further, he said.

Earlier on Thursday the state minister had tweeted that a final decision on the status of university examinations will be announced on Friday.

He gave this statement almost a month after forming an expert committee including vice chancellors of state universities, directors of state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) as well as other experts, to come up with a concrete plan for the current and next academic year.

“A committee of vice chancellors presented their report to the government today. The same was discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the examination dates for higher and technical education will be declared on Friday at 1pm,” said a statement by Samant on Thursday.



