Sections
Home / Education / Final year UG exams in Himachal Pradesh to be held in August

Final year UG exams in Himachal Pradesh to be held in August

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Shimla

Representational image. (HT file)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to conduct next month the final year or sixth-semester examinations for BA, BSc and BCom courses which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the universities have been asked to hold the exams in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bhardwaj said the examination for the final year or sixth semester of BA, BSc and BCom would most probably be held after August 16 and those for postgraduate courses would be held in September.



The minister said that the decision for the examination for the first and second year of BA, BSC and BCom would be taken later on.

Bhardwaj said that admission for classes 11 and 12 and first year of BA, BSc and BCom would start from July 13 to 25.

The minister said the results of matric (class 10) and plus two (class 12) had already been declared by the state school education board. The students or their parents may apply online for the admission for these classes and the scrutiny of application forms would be held in August, he said.

Bhardwaj reiterated that private schools of the state which are providing online education may charge tuition fees fixed last year. The private schools will have to provide salaries to their teachers and they can not expel any of the staff members, he added.

All the educational institutions in the state will remain closed till July 31, he said, adding the decision on reopening them would be taken after considering all the aspects.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
Jul 10, 2020 20:25 IST
Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days
Jul 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Jul 10, 2020 20:13 IST
Purely to preserve Kohli’s longevity:Moody on split captaincy in Team India
Jul 10, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.