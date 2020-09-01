Five things you should know about the JEE (Main) exam and NEET

Sections
The JEE (Main) exam for entrance to engineering colleges began on Tuesday. The computer-based exam is conduct in two shifts from September 1 to 6. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 10:42 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

1) The JEE (Main) exam for entrance to engineering colleges began on Tuesday. The computer-based exam is conduct in two shifts from September 1 to 6. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13. As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET. Over 7.7 lakh students had already downloaded the admit cards for the exams by Monday evening.

2) Ahead of the exam Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank reached out to chief ministers of various states and sought their help in conducting the exam. The decision to hold the two tests, for which over 25 lakh students have registered, in the midst of a pandemic has been a contentious one. Several opposition-ruled states had questioned the move.

3) Several states have taken steps to help the students reach exam centres. Railways permitted candidates and their guardians to travel by special suburban trains in Mumbai on exam days. The entry into stations would be on the basis of JEE and NEET admit cards. Railway minister Piyush Goyal has requested other general passengers not to commute. States like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also said they will provide transportation to candidates. A group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

4) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has drawn an elaborate protocol to ensure the two tests are held in the most touchless manner as possible. Entire premises would be sanitized. Crowding would be avoided. Sanitisers, masks etc would be allowed.



5) The NEET and JEE exams are among several others that the NTA has to conduct in month of September. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) which continues from September 6 to 11. Another exam that the premier testing is the entrance to under-graduate programme of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR). The tests are to be held on September 7 and 8. On September 15 is scheduled the entrance test to the MBA course of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). From September 16 to 18 and again from September 21 to 25 another important test, the UGC-NET exam will be conducted. According to a circular issued by the NTA, the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test is scheduled on September 28.

