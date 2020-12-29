Sections
Focus of education system should be on making job creators: Rajnath Singh at IIM Ranchi convocation

At the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the focus of the education system should be on making job creators and not job seekers.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:07 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Ranchi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses (ANI)

“We are generating graduates every year but not employable ones. Because the focus of our education system had been on getting jobs. We were making youth job seekers but now we want to make them job creators,” Rajnath Singh said via video conference.

He further said: “After completing one’s education, the award of degree is a big dream for any student. It is a matter of pride for getting a degree from a prestigious institute like IIM Ranchi.”

“This institute has completed 11 years now. The institute’s alumni are setting new management and corporate standards. This shows their abilities as well as the institute’s excellence,” he added.



Singh further said that in ancient times the area where IIM Ranchi is situated was connected with Magadh, Maurya empires and Chanakya which are the top names in the area of management.

“In the ancient period, this area was connected with Magadh, Maurya empires and Chanakya. They are the top names in the area of management. With optimal management, one can reach from zero to the top,” he said.

“We should learn from history and use it for the present to build the future. With the passage of time, the need for management is growing. In the exam of survival, only those people have passed whose management skills are good,” he added.

