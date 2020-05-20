Free mock tests for JEE, NEET aspirants: HRD minister launches National Testing Abhyaas app

Sections
HRD minister has launched National Testing Abhyaas app for JEE and NEET aspirants that will offer free mock tests daily. Check full details here.

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Testing Abhyas app to provide free mock tests for JEE, NEET aspirants (NTA)

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched an app named ‘National Testing Abhyaas’ that will provide free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. As the students are unable to attend their coaching classes due to the coronavirus lockdown, this mobile app will help the students to prepare for their examinations.

JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 18 to 23, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26.

The HRD minister was receiving a lot of requests from students regarding their concern over the preparation of exams. He asked the national testing agency (NTA) to develop an app for the convenience of aspirants.

“After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently,” the minister tweeted.



Features of National Testing Abhyaas app:

The students will get one full length question paper for JEE Main and NEET exams daily. The duration to attempt the questions will be of three hours. They can take the test anytime and get immediate scores on their mobile screens. After completing the mock test, the correct answers with explanations. The app will also analyse the time spent on different sections which will help the students know their weak and strength areas and prepare accordingly. The app will also keep a record of their total and subject-wise scores.

 

The app is available for android smartphones and it will soon be available for iOS as well. Students can download the app from Google Play Store for free and register themselves.

Click here to download National Testing Abhyaas Android App

