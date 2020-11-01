Free online classes for Maharashtra FYJC students from Monday, here’s direct link to register

Sections
Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Pune

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Maharashtra on Sunday said online classes for first year junior college students will begin from November 2 as the admission process for this class stands suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the Supreme Court stay on reservations for Marathas in jobs and education.

The decision to start online classes free of charge from Monday for FYJC Arts, Science and Commerce students was to avoid academic loss till colleges start functioning normally, an SCERT official said.

“Schools and colleges in the state are shut due to COVID-19 outbreak. Besides the pandemic, the admission process for FYJC is suspended due to the ongoing Maratha quota issue.

In order to avoid academic loss, we decided to start free online classes for Arts, Science, Commerce students through YouTube,” said SCERT Director Dinkar Patil.

“Students can register on http://covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh/Register.aspx. On registration, students will get a timetable and other details on their mobile phones. Principals of schools and colleges should make students aware of the initiative,” he said.

