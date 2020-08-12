Sections
Gadget engaged for kids online classes: Delhi HC asks trial court to adjust case timing

The Delhi High Court asked the trial court to try and adjust the timing of the video conferencing hearing accordingly.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:15 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi High Court. (HT file )

A woman’s request to adjust the timings of virtual proceedings in the marital dispute and guardianship cases before a trial court has been accepted by the Delhi High Court which took note that the electronic gadget used for the purpose is also required for online school classes of her children.

The woman submitted before the high court that she has no objection if the petitions before the trial court, related to guardianship of children and under the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights between an estranged couple, are taken up through video conferencing.

However, since her children have to connect to school using the same video conferencing system, the trial court proceedings be taken up after lunch.



Acceding to the request, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said “the trial court shall take due cognisance of the submission of the respondent (woman) and appropriately try and adjust the time for hearing of the petitions.” The high court was hearing a man’s plea seeking a direction to the trial court concerned to take up the petition filed under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights through video conferencing along with his guardianship petition.

The woman, who gave no objection to virtual hearing, submitted that she does not have any advocate and cannot afford an advocate.

The high court allowed the man’s petition and directed the trial court to take up the pleas under the Hindu Marriage Act and for guardianship through video conferencing.

It also said in case a request is made by the woman, the trial court shall ensure that a legal aid counsel is provided to her to defend her cases.

