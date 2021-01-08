GATE 2021 admit card to be released today at gate.iitb.ac.in, here's how to download

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) will on Friday release the GATE 2021 admit card on its official website - gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who are registered for GATE 2021 will be able to download their admit card online from the website. The IIT-Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 entrance examination on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon).The results for GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.

How to download GATE 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2021 official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads GATE 2021 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE 2021 admit card

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2021

One of the biggest changes introduced to the GATE this year is that along with science and engineering candidates, students from humanities background will also be allowed to take the exam. The two subjects include environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences, making the total number of subjects to 27.

Moreover, the eligibility criteria has also been reduced from a minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to 10+2+3 this year. This means, students who are in their third year of their undergraduate programme can also apply for GATE 2021. This will provide them a year’s opportunity to improve their marks.