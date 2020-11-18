GATE 2021 application correction window opens at gate.iitb.ac.in

Sections
GATE 2021: Candidates who have registered for the GATE 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online at gate.iitb.ac.in on or before November 23, 2020.

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay undertaking the GATE 2021 entrance examination, has enabled the application corrections window on its official website.

Candidates can make corrections in the following:

(i) Contact Address, University/College Name and / or Degree nomenclature is free of cost.



(ii) Name and / or Date Of Birth are with corrections fees of 500.

The GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon).

The results for GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

