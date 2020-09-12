GATE 2021 application process begins before scheduled date, check full details here

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT- Bombay) has started the online registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE- 2021) before the scheduled date. According to the information brochure released by IIT-Bombay, the online registration process for GATE 2021 was scheduled to begin from September 14, however, the registration window was opened on Friday, September 11.

Interested and eligible candidates can register for GATE 2021 online at the GOAPS portal at appsgate.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register is September 30. Online registration with late fee will be accepted til October 7.

GATE 2021 Exam Dates:

February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14.

There are two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) on each examination day.

The results of the GATE 2021 is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

Exam Pattern:

“All Test Papers of GATE 2021 will be entirely objective type. Patterns of questions may include (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions,” reads the official notice.

Click here for GATE 2021 information brochure

GATE 2021 online registration link

GATE 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website of IIT- Bombay gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Go to ‘register here’ at the end of the new web page and fill in your details

Sign-in using your register id

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures

Pay application fee

Application Fee:

Candidates filling the application form will have to pay Rs 1500, which will be raised to Rs 2000 from October 1. Reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750 and post-deadline the fee will be hiked to Rs 1250.

GATE 2021: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must have a graduation degree in engineering or technology or a master’s degree in any relevant science subject.

2. Candidates with backlogs (failed subjects) in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination have to upload a copy of any of the mark sheet of the final year issued from the institute where he/she was pursuing their qualifying examination. It has to be noted that the internet downloaded mark-sheet will not be accepted in any circumstances.

3. SC/ST category candidates have to upload a valid official document proof confirming their identity to avail a concession in the application fee.

4. If the candidate is expected to complete its course, he/she has to upload a Certificate from the Head of the Department/Institute or a copy of the mark sheet. This certificate must mandatorily have the signature and seal of the Head of Institute/Department with the current date

GATE 2021: Documents required while filling the application form

1. Personal information: name, date of birth, mobile no, parent’s name, parent’s mobile no, etc.

2. Address for communication, including pin code

3. Eligibility degree details

4. College name and address with PIN code

5. GATE paper (subject)

6. Choice of GATE examination cities

7. Scanned copy of reservation certificate (if applied)

8. Scanned copy disability certificate (if applied)

9. Scanned photograph and signatures

10. Scanned copy of degrees

GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by IISc Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE under Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.