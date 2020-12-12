GATE 2021 paper-wise schedule, shift- timing released, check full details here

Sections
The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) has released the detailed schedule of GATE 2021 exam. Candidates can check the paper-wise and shift-wise datesheet of GATE 2021 on the official website - gate.iitb.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) 2021 will be held from February 5 to 14, 2021.

Dec 12, 2020

The examination will be held in two sessions, i.e forenoon from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card for the GATE 2021 examination will be available to download from January 8, 2020.

“All Test Papers of GATE 2021 will be entirely objective type. Patterns of questions may include (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions,” reads the information bulletin.

One of the biggest changes introduced to the exam this year is that along with science and engineering candidates, students from humanities background will also be allowed to take the GATE 2021 exam. The two subjects include environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences, making the total number of subjects to 27.

Moreover, the eligibility criteria has also been reduced from a minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to 10+2+3 this year. This means, students who are in their third year of their undergraduate programme can also apply for GATE 2021. This will provide them a year’s opportunity to improve their marks.

