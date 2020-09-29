GATE 2021 registration deadline extended till October 7, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Tuesday extended the online registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) till October 7, 2020. Earlier, the online application process was scheduled to end on September 30, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2021 examination online at appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 entrance examination will be conducted on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon). The results of the entrance examination will be announced on March 22, 2021.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500, while the reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750 as a registration fee.

GATE 2021: Documents required while filling the application form

1. Personal information: name, date of birth, mobile no, parent’s name, parent’s mobile no, etc.

2. Address for communication, including pin code

3. Eligibility degree details

4. College name and address with PIN code

5. GATE paper (subject)

6. Choice of GATE examination cities

7. Scanned copy of reservation certificate (if applied)

8. Scanned copy disability certificate (if applied)

9. Scanned photograph and signatures

10. Scanned copy of degrees

Direct link to apply for GATE 2021 examination.

How to apply for GATE 2021:

Visit the official at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Go to ‘register here’ at the end of the new web page and fill in your details

Sign-in using your register id

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures

Pay application fee

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information brochure