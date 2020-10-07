GATE 2021 registration ends today at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GATE 2021:The online application process for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2021 closes on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The registration process started on September 11, 2020.

Earlier, the last date for GATE 2021 registration was September 30, 2020, which was later extended to October 7, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2021 examination online at appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

“From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020, Change the choice of Examination City is FREE for Successfully Registered Candidates,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 entrance examination on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon).

The results for GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500, while the reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750 as a registration fee.

GATE 2021: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must have a graduation degree in engineering or technology or a master’s degree in any relevant science subject.

2. Candidates with backlogs (failed subjects) in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination have to upload a copy of any of the mark sheet of the final year issued from the institute where he/she was pursuing their qualifying examination. It has to be noted that the internet downloaded mark-sheet will not be accepted in any circumstances.

3. SC/ST category candidates have to upload a valid official document proof confirming their identity to avail a concession in the application fee.

4. If the candidate is expected to complete its course, he/she has to upload a Certificate from the Head of the Department/Institute or a copy of the mark sheet. This certificate must mandatorily have the signature and seal of the Head of Institute/Department with the current date.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2021 examination.

GATE 2021: Documents required while filling the application form

1. Personal information: name, date of birth, mobile no, parent’s name, parent’s mobile no, etc.

2. Address for communication, including pin code

3. Eligibility degree details

4. College name and address with PIN code

5. GATE paper (subject)

6. Choice of GATE examination cities

7. Scanned copy of reservation certificate (if applied)

8. Scanned copy disability certificate (if applied)

9. Scanned photograph and signatures

10. Scanned copy of degrees

How to apply for GATE 2021:

Visit the official at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Go to ‘register here’ at the end of the new web page and fill in your details

Sign-in using your register id

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures

Pay application fee

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information brochure