GATE 2021 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

GATE 2021:The online registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) ends tomorrow, September 30, 2020. The application process began on September 11, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2021 examination online at appsgate.iitb.ac.in. However, the online registration with late fee will be accepted till October 7.

The GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon).

The results for GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

Candidates filling the application form will have to pay Rs 1500, which will be raised to Rs 2000 from October 1. Reserved category along with female candidates needs to pay Rs 750 and post-deadline the fee will be hiked to Rs 1250.

GATE 2021: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must have a graduation degree in engineering or technology or a master’s degree in any relevant science subject.

2. Candidates with backlogs (failed subjects) in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination have to upload a copy of any of the mark sheet of the final year issued from the institute where he/she was pursuing their qualifying examination. It has to be noted that the internet downloaded mark-sheet will not be accepted in any circumstances.

3. SC/ST category candidates have to upload a valid official document proof confirming their identity to avail a concession in the application fee.

4. If the candidate is expected to complete its course, he/she has to upload a Certificate from the Head of the Department/Institute or a copy of the mark sheet. This certificate must mandatorily have the signature and seal of the Head of Institute/Department with the current date.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2021 examination.

How to apply for GATE 2021:

Visit the official at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Go to ‘register here’ at the end of the new web page and fill in your details

Sign-in using your register id

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signatures

Pay application fee

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information brochure