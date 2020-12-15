GATE 2021: Window to change exam centre city closes today at gate.iitb.ac.in

Sections
GATE 2021: Candidates who have registered for the GATE 2021 examination can edit their application form and choose the examination city online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the correction window to change the choice of exam city for GATE 2021 registration on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The institute will conduct the GATE 2021 examination on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon).The results for which is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.

How to make corrections in GATE 2021:



1.Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in



2.Click on the link that reads, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS),’ appearing on the page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Make corrections in the application form, as instructed.

