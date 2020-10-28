Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / GATE 2021: Window to make changes in application form, exam city opens at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021: Window to make changes in application form, exam city opens at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Wednesday opened the correction window to make changes in the GATE 2021 application form including the exam centre city, category, gender and / or paper.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GATE 2021 (PTI)

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Wednesday opened the correction window to make changes in the GATE 2021 application form including the exam centre city, category, gender and / or paper. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration can make these changes.

Candidates will have to visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in to make the changes. The window will close on November 13.

Candidates will have to pay an additional charge for making changes in category, gender, paper. Changing the exam centre city is free of cost.

The GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon). The GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.



How to make corrections in GATE 2021:

1.Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS),’ appearing on the page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Make corrections in the application form, as instructed.

Candidates can choose four options from the list of examination cities . The first, second and third choices must be from the same GATE zone and fourth choice can be from any GATE zone.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
Oct 28, 2020 12:04 IST
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Oct 28, 2020 11:47 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 12:31 IST

latest news

DHSE Kerala SAY plus two results 2020 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, get direct links here
Oct 28, 2020 12:54 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Shashi Tharoor reminds voters of migrant crisis
Oct 28, 2020 12:54 IST
Adityanath responsible for crimes against women in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Oct 28, 2020 12:50 IST
City restaurants set to boo patrons with Halloween specials
Oct 28, 2020 12:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.