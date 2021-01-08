Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / GATE admit card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in, exam in February, check full details here

GATE admit card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in, exam in February, check full details here

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay on Friday released the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. The GATE 2021 admit card has been uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GATE Admit Card 2021 released

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay on Friday released the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. The GATE 2021 admit card has been uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download it by logging in using their enrolment number / email address and password.

Direct link to GATE 2021 admit card

IIT-Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 from February 6 to 14. The exam will be in computer based test mode. The duration of exam will be three hours. The question paper will have questions from two sections, i.e., General Aptitude (GA) and Candidate’s Selected Subject having a total of 65 questions. 10 questions will be from GA and 55 from selected subject carrying a total of 100 marks.The GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.

GATE 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2021 official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads GATE 2021 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE 2021 admit card

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2021

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
by Zia Haq | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
by HT Correspondent
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Tamil Nadu reverses 100% occupancy order in movie theatres after Centre’s notice
by hindustantimes.com
Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists
by Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case
by Ramesh Babu
Burglars target shop in Ludhiana’s Kesarganj Mandi
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.