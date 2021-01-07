Gaya school closed after headmaster tests Covid positive

Upgraded high school, Khijarsarai, under Sariya block of Gaya district has been closed soon after opening after the headmaster of the school was found Covid-19 positive.

The schools and colleges in Bihar, which remained closed since March 2020 due to pandemic, opened from January 4 by the government order.

The headmaster has been shifted to a private hospital in Patna for treatment. However, this has set the alarm bells ringing for all those who came in contact with the headmaster.

The headmaster himself informed the district education officer (DEO) about his condition and feared spread of infection to other teachers also. He urged the DEO for closure of school to prevent further spread.

Gaya DEO Musatafa Hussan Mansuri said the information regarding the Covid-19 positive headmaster has been given to the district magistrate and the civil surgeon.

“The school has been closed till the sanitization of the school is completed and all the teachers and staff who came in contact with the headmaster are also tested. Only those who test negative in the RT-PCR test will be allowed to attend, while those testing positive will have to remain in isolation and undergo prescribed treatment,” he added.

The DEO said that the school would be allowed to function only after sanitization is completed and all the teachers and staff are tested.

In the secondary schools, the government has also started surprise inspection of academic activities from Thursday across the state. During the inspection, the officials will ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines, which include only 50% attendance of students on alternate days, social distancing and all precautions and required facilities, are strictly followed.

After secondary classes, the government also has to take a call on opening other schools from January 18. The board practical exams have also got underway, which would require greater vigil.

“All the schools and colleges have to follow the protocol issued by the department. The department will also ensure that there is no laxity. The inspection will look into all the aspects,” said a senior official of the department.