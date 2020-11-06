Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / GB Pant College to be part of Skills and Entrepreneurship University: Sisodia

GB Pant College to be part of Skills and Entrepreneurship University: Sisodia

The GB Pant Engineering College, whose students are on a hunger strike over no admissions this year, will get the status of a constituent college of the proposed Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (ANI)

The GB Pant Engineering College, whose students are on a hunger strike over no admissions this year, will get the status of a constituent college of the proposed Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

“GB Pant Engineering College will get the status of Constituent College of Skills and Entrepreneurship University. Furthermore, new courses will be introduced in the engineering college as well,” Sisodia said following a special meeting with the Directorate of Higher Education where the varsity’s short-term, and long-term vision was discussed in detail. “Currently, students come through entrances every year and the goal is to enrol at least 1,000 students annually in GB Pant,” he added.

The students of the college have been protesting against non inclusion of the college in the admission counselling process this year by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“Through the university, World-Class Skill Centres (WCSC) will be set up to provide skill-based training and degrees, but will also cater to the students by identifying future-centric jobs. The purpose of establishing this university is to fix the existing gaps in this country by upskilling students and readying future-entrepreneurs of this country,” Sisodia said.

“We will set up a competent solution-based research team which will work to fill the gap between existing, and future jobs by diligently carrying out market research for job creation. In 2020, we must prepare our children by upskilling them to face world over challenges, especially in an era of global economy, online marketing and work-from-home set-ups by creating hands-on employable courses,” he added.

The minister directed the officials to aim to develop the capacity of enrolling at least 1.25 lakh students every year in the university in the coming years. “This will include courses such as short-term, long-term, diploma, degree and PhD courses will be created in tandem with the skill requirements of different types of jobs with the help of the research team’s market outreach,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Nov 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Nov 06, 2020 07:46 IST
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
Nov 06, 2020 09:16 IST
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Nov 06, 2020 09:15 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Hayaghat Independent candidate shot at before third phase polls
Nov 06, 2020 09:40 IST
PM Modi to be chief guest at IIT Delhi’s 51st convocation ceremony on November 7
Nov 06, 2020 09:36 IST
Sensex opens 119 points higher at 41,459; Nifty opens at 12,162
Nov 06, 2020 09:35 IST
RPSC Constable Recruitment exam for 5,438 posts begins today
Nov 06, 2020 09:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.