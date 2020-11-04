Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / GB Pant Engg College students continue hunger strike against non-inclusion in IP University admission process

GB Pant Engg College students continue hunger strike against non-inclusion in IP University admission process

The Delhi Cabinet had last year in March approved construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) and Polytechnic in Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

IP University

Students of GB Pant Engineering College here continued their hunger strike on Wednesday demanding inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University after it was dropped from the list.

While five students are on hunger strike since Tuesday, several others have joined a sit-in protest which began earlier this week.

“A doctor visited to check vitals of the students on hunger strike. The other students are completing their assignments at the protest site and studying. An hour has been kept separately for campaign songs and slogans,” a student said.

The Delhi Cabinet had last year in March approved construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) and Polytechnic in Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore.

However, there has been no official word on non-inclusion of the college in the counselling process for admission, other than indications of the institute being merged with yet-to-be-established Delhi Skills University.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Nov 04, 2020 19:14 IST
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 18:33 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Nov 04, 2020 19:24 IST

latest news

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines
Nov 04, 2020 19:50 IST
Oil rises after Donald Trump’s falsely claims victory in tight US election
Nov 04, 2020 19:52 IST
Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court
Nov 04, 2020 19:23 IST
Doggo gets call from hooman grandpa, reacts. Watch
Nov 04, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.