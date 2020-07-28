GBSHSE Goa SSC result 2020: Goa Board Class 10 results declared at gbshse.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GBSHSE Goa SSC result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Goa SSC or class 10 examination on its official website.

Follow Goa Board Class 10 results 2020 live updates

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the GBSHSE SSC examination can check their results online at gbshse.gov.in.

This year, 19,680 students have appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination which had begun from February 12. But due to the coronavirus pandemic some of the exams were postponed and were later conducted from May 21 to June 6, 2020.

Direct link to check results.

How to check Goa Board SSC Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GBSHSE SSC Result 2020”

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Goa Board 10th result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future use.