Sections
Home / Education / Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The academic session in schools in the district was scheduled to begin from May 1. However, the country is currently under a grip of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ghaziabad

A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20. (HT file)

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The academic session in schools in the district was scheduled to begin from May 1. However, the country is currently under a grip of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A recommendation has been made to the director of education to declare the summer vacation from May 1 instead of May 20. The academic session can be started from June 15, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The recommendation was made upon the request of several parent associations and students, he added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
Apr 28, 2020 09:50 IST
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
Apr 28, 2020 10:36 IST

latest news

Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50
Apr 28, 2020 10:40 IST
Some users trust Alexa less after getting more privacy controls
Apr 28, 2020 10:33 IST
‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls
Apr 28, 2020 10:31 IST
Foreign minister S Jaishankar to attend BRICS meet on Covid-19
Apr 28, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.