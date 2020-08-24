Sections
Home / Education / GMDC Recruitment 2020: 70 vacancies for Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman on offer

GMDC Recruitment 2020: 70 vacancies for Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 50 vacancies are for Mine Sirdar, and 20 for Junior Overman.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GMDC Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can send the self-certified Xerox copy of the necessary documents by post to Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society “KhanijBhavan”, 132 Ft. ring road, University Ground, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad-380 052 and the candidate can send their application along with Xerox copy of Statutory Certificate to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com on or before September 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 50 vacancies are for Mine Sirdar, and 20 for Junior Overman.

Educational Qualification:



1. Mine Sirdar: Candidate must have a Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.



2. Junior Overman: Candidate must have a Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad

Necessary Documents:

1. Age proof like, Birth Certificate/School Leaving Certificate/Passport

2. Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

3. Mark sheet along-with clear calculation of percentage of marks and any other qualification certificate duly issued by the competent authority

4. Address Proof like Aadhar Card, Voter ID etc.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website and download the official notification and application form.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tests positive for Covid-19 two days before assembly session begins
Aug 24, 2020 12:26 IST
Delhi: Dairy trader killed, dumped in well by employee who wanted salary hike
Aug 24, 2020 12:25 IST
Maanayata shares clip with Sanjay, kids doing Ganesh aarti
Aug 24, 2020 12:26 IST
Delhi: Yamuna water rises close to warning level
Aug 24, 2020 12:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.