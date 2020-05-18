GMU Recruitment 2020: Apply for 58 teaching vacancies before May 29, check details

Sections
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in on or before May 29, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), Odisha has invited applications for recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in on or before May 29, 2020, until 11:59 pm. However, the closing date of receipt of print copy of the application is June 3, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 58 teaching positions at the varsity. Out of which, 21 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 19 for Assistant Professors, and 18 for Professor.

Candidates belonging to the general, SEBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2500, while for candidates from SC/ST/PwD category along with the female applicants, the registration fee is Rs 1500.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

