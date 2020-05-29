GMU Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 58 vacancies of professors and other teaching posts, earn up to 2.18 lakh

Today is the last day to apply for 58 vacancies of professor, associate professor and assistant professor at Gangadhar Mehar University (GMU) Odisha. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it today (May 29) before 11:59 pm. The last date to submit online application is June 3.

Out of the 58 vacancies, there are 21 vacancies for associate professor, 19 for assistant professors and 18 for the post of professor.

Pay Scale:

Professor : Rs. 1, 44,200 – 2, 18,200

Associate Professor: Rs. 1, 31,400 – 2, 17,100

Assistant Professor : Rs. 57,700- Rs. 1,82,400

Educational Qualification for the post of Professor:

An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or in the UGC CARE list of journals.

and

A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and / or Research Experience at equivalent levels at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

or

Candidate having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years of experience.

Educational Qualification for Associate Professor

Good academic record with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

(ii) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

(iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of SEVEN publications in the peer-reviewed or in the UGC CARE list of journals

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with UGC.

or

Candidate must be having a PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

(i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Check official notification

Click here to apply online