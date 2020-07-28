Sections
Home / Education / Goa 10th result 2020 declared, 92.69% pass GBSHSE SSC exam, check details

Goa 10th result 2020 declared, 92.69% pass GBSHSE SSC exam, check details

Goa Board class 10 results 2020: The passing percentage has steadily risen from 85.15% in 2015 to 92.47% last year and continued its upward trajectory despite the pandemic.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panaji

Goa Board class 10 results 2020. (HT file)

Goa Board class 10 results 2020: 92.69% of the students who appeared for the SSC examinations organized by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations were declared passed in the results declared on Monday evening, marginally higher than the 92.47 who passed the previous year, Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant said.

The examinations were held between May 21 and June 6, at 29 Centres across the State and 173 sub-centres of which four sub-centres at Maharashtra Border and two sub-centres at Karnataka Border, which were necessitated owing to the restricted movement between states on account of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The examinations which were postponed were finally held after the lockdown restrictions were marginally lifted and after the Bombay High Court at Goa after considering the matter and mandating additional safety precautions allowed the examinations to go ahead.

The passing percentage has steadily risen from 85.15% in 2015 to 92.47% last year and continued its upward trajectory despite the pandemic.



Students can apply for a verified copy of their answer books by July 31, revaluation of answer books and verification of marks in absentia by August 8.

For students eligible of the supplementary examinations the tentative date of commencement of the examination is 3rd September 2020, subject to reviews of the

Pandemic Situation and circumstances at that time and guidelines of the Government.

All students who were stranded on account of the lockdown and unable to answer the

examination held between 21st May 2020 -- 6th June 2020 will also be permitted to answer this examination and as a special case it will be considered as their first attempt.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

179 professional colleges shut down this year, highest in last 9 years
Jul 28, 2020 19:00 IST
Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea: Patna Police
Jul 28, 2020 19:03 IST
Delhi HC questions DU on lack of preparedness for holding exams for differently abled students
Jul 28, 2020 18:57 IST
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Jul 28, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.