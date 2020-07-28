Goa 10th result 2020: GBSHSE to declare SSC results today, check full details here

The Goa Board will declare the SSC or Class 10th results today at 4.30 pm. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of GBSHSE at ghshse.gov.in. Board will distribute marksheets in the schools after a couple of days. The date and time will be announced later.

This year 19,680 students have written the class 10th exam. The Goa board SSC exam had begun from February 12. Some papers were postponed due to Covid -19 outbreak. The pending exams resumed from May 21 and concluded on June 6.

The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted at 29 centres across the state. The number of candidates appearing for SSC 2020 examination was 19,680 out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

Elaborate arrangements, including social distancing and sanitisation, were made in the schools to conduct the examination. Sanitisers were provided to the students who appeared for the exams. They were directly sent to their classes for the exams, and were not allowed to gather around in crowds. Only twelve benches were kept in one classroom. Otherwise, there are around 20 benches in a class

Goa Board has already declared class 12th results on June 26.A total of 89.27% students have passed the Goa Board HSSC exam.This year, 17,183 students appeared in the Goa board HSSC examination 2020. Out of which, 15,339 students passed the examination.

A total of 85.30% students have passed in arts stream while 92.82% commerce students have cleared the exam. 88.96% students have passed the science exam and 88.91% students passed from vocational stream.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno