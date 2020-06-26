Sections
Goa 12th Result 2020: GBSHSE HSSC results to be declared today at 5 pm

Goa 12th Result 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Goa class 12 examination will be able to check their result online at gbshse.net.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:40 IST

By Gerard de Souza| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Panaji

Goa 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

Goa 12th Result 2020: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board class 12th or HSSC examination results 2020 on June 26, 2020, at 5pm on its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Goa class 12 examination will be able to check their result online at gbshse.net.

The Goa Board had conducted the Goa HSSC or class 12 exam in the month of March 2020 but examinations for a few subjects were postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board later held the postponed HSSC boad examinations in May 2020.

The result sheets will be mailed to schools concerned on June 29, 2020. The marksheets will be available in the schools from July 7, 2020.



How to check Goa Board HSSC results after it is declared:

1) Visit the official websites at gbshse.net

2) On the homepage, click on the Goa HSSC 2020 Result link available

3) Key in your credentials and log in

4) Goa class 12th result will appear on the display screen.

5) Take a print out of your result and take its print out for future use.

