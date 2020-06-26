Goa 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: GBSHSE HSSC Result to be declared soon at gbshse.net

Goa 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Board class 12th or HSSC examination results 2020 on June 26, 2020, at 5pm on its official website. Students of class 12th who have appeared in the Goa HSSC examination can check their result online at gbshse.net after it is declared. The Goa Board had conducted the HSSC or class 12 board examination in the month of March 2020 but examinations for a few subjects were postponed due to the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown imposed by the central government. Later, the Board held the postponed examinations for HSSC in May 2020. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates on exam, result, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and topper list.

03:42 pm IST Goa Board 12th Result 2020: List of websites to be available at GBSHSE site The list of websites to locate candidates’ HSSC results will be available on gbshse.gov.in. The result booklet will be available on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.



