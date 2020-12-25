Sections
Goa Board class 10th, 12th exams 2021 to be held in April-May

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held in April-May 2021, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary announced on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 10:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Panaji

Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters that the state government has approved the proposal to conduct the std 10 and 12 board examinations in April and May next year.

Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters that the state government has approved the proposal to conduct the std 10 and 12 board examinations in April and May next year.

Practical examination for HSSC would be held from April 1 to April 24, while written exam would be held from April 26 to May 15, he said.

The practical examination for SSC will be held from April 5 to April 30 and written exam from May 13 to May 31.

Subject-wise time-table will be notified by January 15, 2021, he said.

