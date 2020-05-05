Sections
Goa Board exam update: Class 10, 12th exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced after May 17.

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Panaji

Goa Board Exam updates (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

He said the state government had “worked out a formula” to hold board examination while adhering to social distancing norms.

“But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, we cannot hold examinations,” he added.

