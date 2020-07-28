Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020: List of websites to check GBSHSE class 10 results online

Sections
Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Here is the list of websites to check Goa Board class 10th results online via websites and mobile app.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Where to check scores (HT File)

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 10th or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results today at 4.30 pm. Once the result is declared, students who have taken the Goa Board class 10th exam will be able to check it online at gbshse.gov.in by entering their roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in the admit card.

The Goa Board SSC Results 2020 will be available on the following websites:

www.gbshsegoa.net

www.schools9.com

www.jagaranjosh.com



www.results.shiksha

ExamResults.net/goa/

Students can also download the official android app for Goa Board results. They can download the GBSHSE Results 2020 mobile app from the Google play store and key in their roll number to check scores.

This year 19,680 students have written the Goa Board SSC exam out of which 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.. The Goa board 10th exam had begun from February 12. Some papers were postponed due to Covid -19 outbreak. The pending exams resumed from May 21 and concluded on June 6.

GBSHSE had made elaborate arrangements, including social distancing and sanitisation in the schools to conduct the pending examination after the lockdown was lifted. Sanitisers were provided to the students who appeared for the exams. Only twelve benches were kept in one classroom. Otherwise, there are around 20 benches in a class

