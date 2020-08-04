Goa launches online ITI admissions, student data management system

Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Monday announced the launch of online ITI admission process and student data management system in the state.

In a Facebook post, Rane wrote, “The Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been making concentrated efforts towards the implementation of an efficient and transparent mechanism to transform the system by leveraging the benefits of information technology.”

“With that, we are happy to announce the launch of online admissions to ITI and student data management system with an aim to bring forth efficiency in the complete admission process and to manage crucial student data and facilitate easy monitoring of students’ activities,” he added.

The new online admission process will allow pre-filing of trade preferences, instead of waiting on the day of the rounds, as done earlier. Now candidates would also not need to buy the hardcopy of the prospectus from designated centres and will ensure a hassle-free submission of application forms along with an algorithm-based process.

Rane said that with the new launch, the Goa government aims to bring the state one step closer to the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India and Skill India.