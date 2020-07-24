Goa SSC Result 2020 date and time: Goa board to declare Class 10 results on July 28

Sections
Goa SSC Result 2020: The results will be immediately available on the official website of the Goa Board gbshse.gov.in at 4:30pm on July 28 while distribution of mark sheets via the schools will take place a day or two later.

Goa SSC Result 2020: The Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of the SSC examinations on July 28 at 4:30 pm the Goa Board chairman has confirmed.

About 19680 students answered the examinations that had to be postponed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and were finally held commencing from May 21 onwards and were completed without incident despite fears that the conduct of examinations would help spread the virus and place children and their families at risk.

The results will be immediately available on the official website of the Goa Board gbshse.gov.in at 4:30pm on July 28 while distribution of mark sheets via the schools will take place a day or two later.

With the start of the fresh academic year yet to be decided uncertainty remains for students who have just answered the SSC examination with the admission process.



The Goa Board has also promised to reduce the syllabus for the students who are answering Std X in the upcoming year by 20-30 percent.

The Board is hopeful that the fresh academic year can begin from September, but with cases rising in the state, doubts remain.

